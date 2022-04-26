Skylands Capital LLC Acquires 24,900 Shares of Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX)

Skylands Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX – Get Rating) by 38.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 89,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 24,900 shares during the quarter. Skylands Capital LLC owned about 0.90% of Northwest Pipe worth $2,833,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NWPX. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Northwest Pipe by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 77,112 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,450,000 after purchasing an additional 7,074 shares during the last quarter. Atom Investors LP raised its holdings in Northwest Pipe by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter. Atom Investors LP now owns 57,415 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,361,000 after purchasing an additional 12,005 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Northwest Pipe by 183.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,956 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 2,558 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Northwest Pipe during the 4th quarter worth about $92,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Northwest Pipe by 134.5% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,128 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. 81.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NWPX has been the subject of several analyst reports. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Northwest Pipe in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Northwest Pipe from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded Northwest Pipe from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 26th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Northwest Pipe from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Northwest Pipe currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.50.

Shares of NWPX remained flat at $$27.19 on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 1,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,692. The company has a quick ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.10. Northwest Pipe has a 1-year low of $23.11 and a 1-year high of $34.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $268.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.44 and a beta of 0.84.

Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.11. Northwest Pipe had a return on equity of 5.87% and a net margin of 3.46%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Northwest Pipe will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

Northwest Pipe Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies water related infrastructure products in North America. It operates in two segments, Engineered Steel Pressure Pipe (SPP) and Precast Infrastructure and Engineered Systems (Precast). The SPP segment offers large-diameter, high-pressure steel pipeline systems for use in water infrastructure applications, which are primarily related to drinking water systems.

