Skylands Capital LLC Grows Stake in Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO)

Skylands Capital LLC grew its stake in Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO – Get Rating) by 55.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 192,859 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 68,859 shares during the quarter. Columbus McKinnon comprises approximately 1.0% of Skylands Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Skylands Capital LLC owned approximately 0.68% of Columbus McKinnon worth $8,922,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CMCO. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Columbus McKinnon in the 4th quarter worth about $281,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,318,294 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,984,000 after buying an additional 8,642 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 440.2% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 61,996 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,868,000 after buying an additional 50,520 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 184.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 1,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Columbus McKinnon during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $661,000.

CMCO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Columbus McKinnon from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on Columbus McKinnon in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Columbus McKinnon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CMCO traded down $1.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $36.61. The company had a trading volume of 2,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 116,237. Columbus McKinnon Co. has a 1-year low of $36.28 and a 1-year high of $55.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 38.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $42.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.69.

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.06. Columbus McKinnon had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 3.27%. The business had revenue of $216.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. Columbus McKinnon’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Columbus McKinnon Co. will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 6th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This is a boost from Columbus McKinnon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. Columbus McKinnon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.24%.

Columbus McKinnon Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets intelligent motion solutions to ergonomically move, lift, position, and secure materials worldwide. The company offers electric, air-powered, lever, and hand hoists; hoist trolleys, explosion-protected hoists, custom engineered hoists, and winches; crane systems, such as crane components, crane kits, enclosed track rail systems, mobile and workstation cranes, jib cranes, lift assists, and fall protection systems; rigging equipment comprising below-the-hook lifting devices, shackles, chains and chains accessories, forestry and hand tools, lifting slings, lashing systems, clamps, and tie-downs and load binders; rotary unions and swivel joints; and mechanical and electromechanical actuators.

