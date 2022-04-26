Skylands Capital LLC Has $4.23 Million Position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Skylands Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) by 52.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 68,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,550 shares during the quarter. Skylands Capital LLC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $4,230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in shares of Newmont during the third quarter worth $27,000. Avondale Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Newmont during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Newmont during the third quarter worth $29,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Newmont by 980.4% during the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 551 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Newmont by 105.9% during the fourth quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 492 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.72% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on NEM shares. Scotiabank cut Newmont from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $75.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Fundamental Research raised their price target on Newmont from $61.10 to $73.44 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Bank of America raised their price target on Newmont from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Newmont in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on Newmont from $92.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.30.

In other news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $186,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 7,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $434,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 66,343 shares of company stock valued at $4,838,533 over the last quarter. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Newmont stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $72.45. The stock had a trading volume of 328,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,274,730. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.73. Newmont Co. has a 1-year low of $52.60 and a 1-year high of $86.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.40 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 2.90.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. Newmont had a net margin of 9.54% and a return on equity of 10.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Newmont Co. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is currently 167.94%.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

