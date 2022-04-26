Skylands Capital LLC Lowers Stock Position in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS)

Skylands Capital LLC decreased its holdings in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 127,650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,525 shares during the quarter. EnerSys comprises approximately 1.2% of Skylands Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Skylands Capital LLC owned about 0.30% of EnerSys worth $10,092,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ENS. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in EnerSys by 81.9% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 695 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in EnerSys by 150.8% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 479 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in EnerSys in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in EnerSys in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in EnerSys by 46.6% in the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ENS traded down $0.62 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $67.75. 4,610 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 265,819. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.41. EnerSys has a 52-week low of $66.60 and a 52-week high of $100.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.52.

EnerSys ( NYSE:ENS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $844.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $813.60 million. EnerSys had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 12.75%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that EnerSys will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. EnerSys’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.23%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of EnerSys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of EnerSys in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, EnerSys currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.33.

EnerSys provides various stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. It operates in three segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, and Specialty. The company offers uninterruptible power systems applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, as well as telecommunications systems; switchgear and electrical control systems used in industrial facilities and electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, and energy pipelines; integrated power solutions and services to broadband, telecom, renewable, and industrial customers; and thermally managed cabinets and enclosures for electronic equipment and batteries.

