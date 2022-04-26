Skylands Capital LLC Raises Stock Holdings in comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR)

Skylands Capital LLC boosted its position in comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR – Get Rating) by 28.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 523,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 116,000 shares during the quarter. Skylands Capital LLC owned approximately 0.64% of comScore worth $1,747,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in comScore in the first quarter worth $41,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in comScore by 144.4% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 4,724 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in comScore in the third quarter worth $39,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in comScore in the third quarter worth $55,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of comScore in the fourth quarter worth $52,000. 67.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:SCOR traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $2.14. 8,915 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 254,458. The company has a market cap of $193.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.67 and a beta of 1.22. comScore, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.18 and a 52 week high of $5.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

comScore ( NASDAQ:SCOR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $96.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.09 million. comScore had a negative return on equity of 24.34% and a negative net margin of 13.89%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.18) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that comScore, Inc. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other comScore news, insider William Paul Livek acquired 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.67 per share, with a total value of $534,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SCOR shares. Truist Financial cut their price target on comScore from $4.00 to $3.50 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on comScore in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered comScore from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 19th.

comScore, Inc operates as an information and analytics company that measures advertising, consumer behavior, and audiences across media platforms in the United States, Europe, Latin America, Canada, and internationally. The company offers ratings and planning products and services, including Media Metrix Multi-Platform and Mobile Metrix, which measure Websites and apps on computers, smartphones, and tablets; Video Metrix that delivers measurement of digital video consumption; Plan Metrix, which offers understanding of consumer lifestyle; TV Essentials that combines TV viewing information with marketing segmentation and consumer databases; and StationView Essentials to understand consumer viewing patterns and characteristics.

