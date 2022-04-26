Skylands Capital LLC Sells 1,600 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Skylands Capital LLC lessened its position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 54,350 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the period. Skylands Capital LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $2,044,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Soroban Capital Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of CSX by 22.8% during the third quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP now owns 39,572,504 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,176,886,000 after purchasing an additional 7,338,924 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CSX by 2.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 146,466,049 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,355,902,000 after purchasing an additional 4,177,271 shares during the last quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC raised its holdings in shares of CSX by 16,210.9% during the third quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 3,574,539 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $106,307,000 after purchasing an additional 3,552,624 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of CSX by 41.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,477,050 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $281,848,000 after purchasing an additional 2,781,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CSX during the third quarter valued at approximately $75,175,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.22% of the company’s stock.

Get CSX alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CSX traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $34.32. 560,665 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,857,749. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.46. CSX Co. has a one year low of $29.49 and a one year high of $38.63. The stock has a market cap of $74.77 billion, a PE ratio of 19.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.23.

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. CSX had a net margin of 29.98% and a return on equity of 27.47%. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. CSX’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is a positive change from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.73%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of CSX from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of CSX from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Argus upped their target price on shares of CSX from $39.00 to $41.00 in a report on Friday. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on shares of CSX from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on shares of CSX from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.91.

About CSX (Get Rating)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.