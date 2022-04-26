Skylands Capital LLC Sells 24,225 Shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Skylands Capital LLC cut its position in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) by 54.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,325 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 24,225 shares during the quarter. Skylands Capital LLC’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $2,379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Akamai Technologies by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,046,442 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $707,373,000 after acquiring an additional 208,396 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Akamai Technologies by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,186,407 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $332,518,000 after acquiring an additional 118,464 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Akamai Technologies by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,225,036 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $232,717,000 after acquiring an additional 140,571 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Akamai Technologies by 30.5% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,950,976 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $204,053,000 after acquiring an additional 456,513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LGT Capital Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 1,438,580 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $168,371,000 after buying an additional 141,267 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.58% of the company’s stock.

In other Akamai Technologies news, Director Bernardus Johannes M. Verwaayen sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.51, for a total transaction of $217,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.15, for a total value of $873,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,325 shares of company stock valued at $4,843,886 in the last ninety days. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AKAM shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Akamai Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Akamai Technologies from $121.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Tigress Financial raised their target price on Akamai Technologies from $157.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Akamai Technologies from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $143.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Akamai Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.45.

Shares of AKAM traded down $3.47 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $115.29. The stock had a trading volume of 36,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,543,055. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.43. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $96.86 and a 12 month high of $123.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.55 billion, a PE ratio of 29.46, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $113.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.40.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.12. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 17.37% and a net margin of 18.83%. The company had revenue of $905.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $898.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and optimizing content and business applications over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

