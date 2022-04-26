Skylight Health Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SLHG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $7.22 Million

Analysts expect Skylight Health Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SLHG – Get Rating) to report sales of $7.22 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Skylight Health Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $7.91 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $6.00 million. Skylight Health Group reported sales of $4.09 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 76.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Skylight Health Group will report full year sales of $34.93 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $30.20 million to $38.08 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $43.62 million, with estimates ranging from $41.40 million to $44.87 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Skylight Health Group.

SLHG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mackie upgraded Skylight Health Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Lake Street Capital cut their price objective on Skylight Health Group from $6.00 to $3.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Skylight Health Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Skylight Health Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.44.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Skylight Health Group by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 168,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 32,084 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Skylight Health Group in the second quarter valued at about $71,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Skylight Health Group during the second quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Skylight Health Group during the third quarter worth about $31,000. 0.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SLHG traded up $0.04 on Friday, reaching $0.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 80,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,797. Skylight Health Group has a 1-year low of $0.72 and a 1-year high of $6.25. The stock has a market cap of $34.74 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.99.

Skylight Health Group Inc operates as a healthcare services and technology company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Colombia. It operates the US multi-state primary care health network, which provides a range of services from primary care, sub-specialty, allied health, and laboratory/diagnostic testing.

