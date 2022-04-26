SM Energy (NYSE:SM) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $47.56.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut SM Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on SM Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays upped their price target on SM Energy from $23.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on SM Energy from $43.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on SM Energy from $49.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th.

NYSE SM traded down $1.43 on Tuesday, reaching $34.24. The stock had a trading volume of 1,997,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,475,092. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $38.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. SM Energy has a 1 year low of $14.79 and a 1 year high of $43.69. The company has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 684.94 and a beta of 5.48.

SM Energy ( NYSE:SM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The energy company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.32. SM Energy had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 1.38%. The company had revenue of $854.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $595.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 166.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that SM Energy will post 9.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. This represents a yield of 0.1%. SM Energy’s payout ratio is 40.01%.

In related news, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.60, for a total transaction of $1,218,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP David J. Whitcomb sold 44,771 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.79, for a total value of $1,870,980.09. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 39,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,668,465.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 110,333 shares of company stock worth $4,511,905. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC bought a new position in SM Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $53,870,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 252.4% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,836,807 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $54,149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,315,566 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 146.6% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,200,029 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $58,037,000 after acquiring an additional 1,307,941 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC bought a new position in SM Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $35,395,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in SM Energy by 1,035.8% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 978,464 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $25,812,000 after purchasing an additional 892,314 shares during the period. 89.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. As of February 24, 2022, it had 492.0 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved reserves. It also has working interests in 825 gross productive oil wells and 483 gross productive gas wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas.

