SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) Releases Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.670-$0.830 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.710. The company issued revenue guidance of $435 million-$475 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $454.87 million.

NASDAQ:SGH traded down $0.35 on Tuesday, reaching $23.08. 33,712 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 952,504. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.72 and a beta of 1.14. SMART Global has a 12 month low of $20.30 and a 12 month high of $37.25.

Get SMART Global alerts:

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 5th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.15. SMART Global had a return on equity of 49.59% and a net margin of 1.97%. The business had revenue of $449.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $435.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SMART Global will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

SGH has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Europe lifted their target price on SMART Global from $35.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. TheStreet lowered SMART Global from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Barclays dropped their price target on SMART Global from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered SMART Global from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on SMART Global from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $42.69.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SGH. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SMART Global by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 359,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,521,000 after purchasing an additional 34,064 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of SMART Global by 7.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 195,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,697,000 after purchasing an additional 13,596 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of SMART Global by 43.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 173,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,727,000 after purchasing an additional 52,213 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SMART Global by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 151,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,737,000 after purchasing an additional 2,112 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SMART Global by 116.1% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 80,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,716,000 after purchasing an additional 43,250 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.64% of the company’s stock.

SMART Global Company Profile (Get Rating)

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures specialty solutions for the computing, memory, and LED markets in the United states, Brazil, China, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Memory Solutions, Intelligent Platforms Solutions, and LED Solutions segments. The company offers dynamic random access memory modules for desktops, notebooks, servers, and smartphones; embedded and removable flash memory products; and flash component products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SMART Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SMART Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.