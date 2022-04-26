Smartshare Hits Market Capitalization of $278,435.62 (SSP)

Smartshare (SSP) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 26th. Smartshare has a market cap of $278,435.62 and approximately $24,719.00 worth of Smartshare was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Smartshare coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Smartshare has traded down 0% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002474 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.76 or 0.00068588 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00010500 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000021 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0764 or 0.00000189 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000017 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Smartshare Profile

SSP is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 2nd, 2018. Smartshare’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,639,918,911 coins. The official website for Smartshare is smartshare.vip/# . Smartshare’s official Twitter account is @Smartshare_vip and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Smartshare subverts the existing IoT industry-centric trading platform through blockchain technology and uses SSP token to realize the quantification and value circulation of the terminals and data in the platform to enhance the ecological value of the IoT. Meanwhile, as an IoT industry value chain, Smartshare combines various scenarios of the Internet of Things industry for in-depth coverage and applications, and applies blockchain technology to more new businesses. The official Smartshare ticker is “SSP” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “SMARTS” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

Buying and Selling Smartshare

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Smartshare directly using U.S. dollars.

