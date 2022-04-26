Smaugs NFT Tops One Day Trading Volume of $30,367.00 (SMG)

Smaugs NFT (SMG) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 26th. During the last seven days, Smaugs NFT has traded down 27.5% against the dollar. Smaugs NFT has a total market capitalization of $809,139.32 and $30,367.00 worth of Smaugs NFT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Smaugs NFT coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0231 or 0.00000060 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002604 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001702 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.96 or 0.00044148 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,859.63 or 0.07444723 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000163 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.97 or 0.00046775 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Smaugs NFT Profile

Smaugs NFT’s total supply is 90,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 35,000,000 coins. Smaugs NFT’s official Twitter account is @smaugsnft

