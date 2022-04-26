Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) Shares Purchased by Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) by 47.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,103,365 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 681,564 shares during the quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.13% of Snap worth $100,204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Snap by 4.1% in the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 4,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Snap by 7.0% during the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 3,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. raised its holdings in Snap by 1.6% during the third quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 14,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Snap by 2.1% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 11,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $816,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Snap by 0.7% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 31,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,313,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.85% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on SNAP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Snap from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Atlantic Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Snap from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Snap from $53.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Cowen downgraded shares of Snap from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, MKM Partners dropped their target price on shares of Snap from $47.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.14.

In related news, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 950,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.15, for a total transaction of $36,242,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Derek Andersen sold 8,185 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.28, for a total transaction of $329,691.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,243,234 shares of company stock worth $47,018,853.

Snap stock traded down $1.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.69. 34,640,976 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,931,340. The company’s fifty day moving average is $34.99 and its 200-day moving average is $43.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 5.70 and a current ratio of 5.70. The firm has a market cap of $46.60 billion, a PE ratio of -79.86 and a beta of 1.09. Snap Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.32 and a 52 week high of $83.34.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Snap had a negative return on equity of 16.59% and a negative net margin of 12.71%. The business’s revenue was up 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.19) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Snap Inc. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with various functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

