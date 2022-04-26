Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Given New $42.00 Price Target at Barclays

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Barclays from $77.00 to $42.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on SNAP. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Snap from $74.00 to $58.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Benchmark started coverage on Snap in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Snap from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Snap from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on Snap from $60.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $52.31.

NYSE SNAP opened at $29.91 on Friday. Snap has a 1 year low of $24.32 and a 1 year high of $83.34. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -83.08 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 5.70 and a current ratio of 5.70.

Snap ( NYSE:SNAP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.03). Snap had a negative return on equity of 16.59% and a negative net margin of 12.71%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.19) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Snap will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Snap news, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 950,000 shares of Snap stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.15, for a total value of $36,242,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 8,405 shares of Snap stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total value of $271,061.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 229,383 shares in the company, valued at $7,397,601.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,243,234 shares of company stock worth $47,018,853 over the last three months.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNAP. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of Snap by 198.7% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snap during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Snap by 64.7% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of Snap by 305.8% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Snap during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.85% of the company’s stock.

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with various functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

