Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Price Target Cut to $40.00

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Canaccord Genuity Group from $46.00 to $40.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Bank of America raised Snap from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. MKM Partners increased their target price on Snap from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Snap in a report on Friday, March 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Snap from $93.00 to $88.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Snap from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $52.31.

NYSE:SNAP opened at $29.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.70, a current ratio of 5.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.58. Snap has a 52 week low of $24.32 and a 52 week high of $83.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.08 and a beta of 1.09.

Snap ( NYSE:SNAP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Snap had a negative net margin of 12.71% and a negative return on equity of 16.59%. The firm’s revenue was up 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.19) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Snap will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Snap news, insider Jeremi Gorman sold 10,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $411,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Derek Andersen sold 8,185 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.28, for a total transaction of $329,691.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,243,234 shares of company stock valued at $47,018,853 over the last three months.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of Snap by 198.7% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snap in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Snap by 64.7% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of Snap by 305.8% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Snap in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. 54.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with various functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

