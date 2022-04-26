Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Price Target Lowered to $48.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Posted by on Apr 26th, 2022

Snap (NYSE:SNAPGet Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $48.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of Snap from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Snap from $68.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Snap from $75.00 to $55.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Snap in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Snap from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $52.31.

NYSE:SNAP opened at $29.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.70, a current ratio of 5.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Snap has a fifty-two week low of $24.32 and a fifty-two week high of $83.34. The stock has a market cap of $48.58 billion, a PE ratio of -83.08 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.58.

Snap (NYSE:SNAPGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.03). Snap had a negative return on equity of 16.59% and a negative net margin of 12.71%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.19) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Snap will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 8,405 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total transaction of $271,061.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 229,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,397,601.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 950,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.15, for a total transaction of $36,242,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,243,234 shares of company stock worth $47,018,853 in the last quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bailard Inc. boosted its holdings in Snap by 67.0% in the first quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 25,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $935,000 after purchasing an additional 10,427 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Snap in the first quarter worth $27,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Snap by 141.7% in the first quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 15,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 9,250 shares during the period. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Snap in the first quarter worth $116,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Snap by 107.9% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 782,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,171,000 after purchasing an additional 406,202 shares during the period. 54.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Snap Company Profile (Get Rating)

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with various functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

Featured Articles

Analyst Recommendations for Snap (NYSE:SNAP)

Receive News & Ratings for Snap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.