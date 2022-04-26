Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Price Target Lowered to $48.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $48.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of Snap from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Snap from $68.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Snap from $75.00 to $55.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Snap in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Snap from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $52.31.

Get Snap alerts:

NYSE:SNAP opened at $29.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.70, a current ratio of 5.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Snap has a fifty-two week low of $24.32 and a fifty-two week high of $83.34. The stock has a market cap of $48.58 billion, a PE ratio of -83.08 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.58.

Snap ( NYSE:SNAP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.03). Snap had a negative return on equity of 16.59% and a negative net margin of 12.71%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.19) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Snap will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 8,405 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total transaction of $271,061.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 229,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,397,601.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 950,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.15, for a total transaction of $36,242,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,243,234 shares of company stock worth $47,018,853 in the last quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bailard Inc. boosted its holdings in Snap by 67.0% in the first quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 25,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $935,000 after purchasing an additional 10,427 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Snap in the first quarter worth $27,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Snap by 141.7% in the first quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 15,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 9,250 shares during the period. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Snap in the first quarter worth $116,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Snap by 107.9% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 782,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,171,000 after purchasing an additional 406,202 shares during the period. 54.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Snap Company Profile (Get Rating)

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with various functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Snap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.