Solo Brands (NYSE:DTC) Stock Price Down 7.7%

Shares of Solo Brands, Inc. (NYSE:DTC – Get Rating) fell 7.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $6.45 and last traded at $6.46. 11,637 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 486,331 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.00.

Several research firms have weighed in on DTC. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Solo Brands from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Solo Brands from $20.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Solo Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Solo Brands from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.43.

Get Solo Brands alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.70.

Solo Brands ( NYSE:DTC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $176.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.38 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 163.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Solo Brands, Inc. will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Solo Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Solo Brands in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Solo Brands in the fourth quarter worth $100,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in Solo Brands in the fourth quarter worth $111,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in Solo Brands in the fourth quarter worth $113,000. Institutional investors own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

About Solo Brands (NYSE:DTC)

Solo Brands, Inc operates a direct-to-consumer platform that offers outdoor lifestyle branded products in the United States. The company provides camp stoves under the Solo Stove Lite brand name; fire pits under the Solo Stove brand name; grills, cook tops, and tools; kayaks under the Oru brand name; paddle boards under the ISLE brand name; and storage solutions for fire pits, firewood, and other accessories.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Solo Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solo Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.