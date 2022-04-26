South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $27.50.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SJI. Guggenheim downgraded shares of South Jersey Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of South Jersey Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of South Jersey Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Maxim Group downgraded shares of South Jersey Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of South Jersey Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 17th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SJI. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of South Jersey Industries by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 54,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,890,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of South Jersey Industries by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 12,740 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of South Jersey Industries by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 23,094 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of South Jersey Industries by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 100,428 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,623,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of South Jersey Industries by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 12,242 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the period. 86.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

South Jersey Industries stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $34.27. 924,272 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,540,654. South Jersey Industries has a 1 year low of $20.75 and a 1 year high of $35.32. The firm has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.34 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $33.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.44.

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.03. South Jersey Industries had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 10.39%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that South Jersey Industries will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th were paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 15th. South Jersey Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 145.88%.

South Jersey Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides energy-related products and services. The company engages in the purchase, transmission, and sale of natural gas. It also sells natural gas and pipeline transportation capacity on a wholesale basis to residential, commercial, and industrial customers on the interstate pipeline system, as well as transports natural gas purchased directly from producers or suppliers to customers.

