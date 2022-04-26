Spark Networks (NYSE:LOV) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Spark Networks (NYSE:LOV – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

LOV opened at $2.57 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 1.56. Spark Networks has a one year low of $2.13 and a one year high of $7.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

Spark Networks Company Profile (Get Rating)

Spark Networks SE operates online dating sites and mobile applications. It focuses on catering to the 40+ age demographic and religious communities in North America and other international markets. The company operates its dating platforms under the Zoosk, EliteSingles, Christian Mingle, Jdate, JSwipe, and SilverSingles brands.

