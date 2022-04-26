Spark Power Group (TSE:SPG) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.71

Spark Power Group Inc. (TSE:SPG – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.71 and last traded at C$0.71, with a volume of 26922 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.74.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 294.09, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of C$40.42 million and a P/E ratio of -6.12. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$1.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$1.39.

Spark Power Group

Spark Power Group Inc provides electrical power services and solutions in North America. The company operates through Technical Services, Renewables, and Sustainability Solutions segments. The Technical Services segment offers low-voltage technical services, including electrical contracting, custom control panel design and assembly, industrial automation, electronic repair, systems integration, and 24/7 emergency services; and medium and high voltage technical services, such as power Â’on', equipment installation, sub-station construction and maintenance, commissioning, power line construction and maintenance, thermography, and transformer maintenance services.

