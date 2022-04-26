Spark Power Group (TSE:SPG) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.71

Spark Power Group Inc. (TSE:SPG – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.71 and last traded at C$0.71, with a volume of 26922 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.74.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 294.09, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of C$40.42 million and a P/E ratio of -6.12. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$1.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$1.39.
About Spark Power Group (TSE:SPG)
