SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF (NYSEARCA:EWX) Hits New 1-Year Low at $52.76

Shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF (NYSEARCA:EWX – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $52.76 and last traded at $52.76, with a volume of 308 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $53.74.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $56.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.93.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aries Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $571,000. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. now owns 36,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,046,000 after purchasing an additional 1,423 shares during the period. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 4,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the period. Finally, Pure Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 59,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,344,000 after purchasing an additional 8,466 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the total return performance of the S&P Emerging Markets Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted, market-cap weighted index that represents the small-capitalization segment of emerging countries included in the S&P Global BMI Index.

