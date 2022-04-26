SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 134,897 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 5,040,255 shares.The stock last traded at $62.78 and had previously closed at $62.96.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.40.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 42.5% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 459 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Leuthold Group LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 3,256 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,491 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 8,827 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $757,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Finally, Garrison Point Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Garrison Point Advisors LLC now owns 12,080 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $867,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index. The S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index represents the homebuilding sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

