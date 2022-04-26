SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB) Shares Bought by Financial Services Advisory Inc

Financial Services Advisory Inc raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB – Get Rating) by 23.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 134,360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 25,738 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF comprises about 3.0% of Financial Services Advisory Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Financial Services Advisory Inc owned 0.52% of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF worth $9,478,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the third quarter valued at $1,749,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 17.4% during the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 7,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 67.8% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 17,927 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after purchasing an additional 7,246 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 406.5% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,434 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 2,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 192,049 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,781,000 after buying an additional 11,969 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA XHB traded down $1.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $61.92. The stock had a trading volume of 717,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,040,255. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.40. SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF has a 1 year low of $60.25 and a 1 year high of $86.61.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index. The S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index represents the homebuilding sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

