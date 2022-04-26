SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME) Sees Strong Trading Volume

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 145,462 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 6,926,742 shares.The stock last traded at $56.54 and had previously closed at $57.29.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $58.53.

Get SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF alerts:

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in XME. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 165.5% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 531 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 4,900.0% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF during the 1st quarter worth $40,000.

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Metals & Mining Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the metals and mining sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.