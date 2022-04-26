Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVE) Expected to Post Earnings of -$1.54 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVE – Get Rating) will announce earnings of ($1.54) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Spirit Airlines’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.59) to ($1.49). Spirit Airlines posted earnings per share of ($2.48) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 37.9%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Spirit Airlines will report full year earnings of ($1.84) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.56) to ($0.48). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.47 to $3.15. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Spirit Airlines.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Spirit Airlines in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

NASDAQ:SAVE traded down $0.77 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $24.99. The stock had a trading volume of 40,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,777,288. The company has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of -5.67 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Spirit Airlines has a 52 week low of $18.26 and a 52 week high of $38.48.

Spirit Airlines, Inc provides airline services. It serves 85 destinations in 16 countries in the United States, Latin America, and the Caribbean. As of December 31, 2021, the company had a fleet of 173 Airbus single-aisle aircraft. It sells tickets through its call centers and airport ticket counters, as well as online through spirit.com; and through various third parties, including online, traditional travel agents, and electronic global distribution systems.

