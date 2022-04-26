Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.010-$0.010 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.010. The company issued revenue guidance of $300 million-$310 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $305.54 million.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $16.00.

Shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse stock traded down $0.46 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.20. The company had a trading volume of 10,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,058,435. The company has a market cap of $447.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.09 and its 200-day moving average is $12.94. Sportsman’s Warehouse has a fifty-two week low of $9.73 and a fifty-two week high of $18.05.

Sportsman’s Warehouse ( NASDAQ:SPWH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.03. Sportsman’s Warehouse had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The business had revenue of $416.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $406.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sportsman’s Warehouse will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,157,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,663,000 after acquiring an additional 102,285 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 366,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,327,000 after purchasing an additional 32,044 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 311,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,672,000 after purchasing an additional 6,943 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 2.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 206,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,640,000 after purchasing an additional 5,842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 235,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,778,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.54% of the company’s stock.

Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor sporting goods retailer in the United States. It offers camping products, such as backpacks, camp essentials, canoes and kayaks, coolers, outdoor cooking equipment, sleeping bags, tents, and tools; and apparel products, including camouflage, jackets, hats, outerwear, sportswear, technical gear, and work wear.

