Stacks Price Down 13.5% Over Last 7 Days (STX)

Stacks (STX) traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 26th. Stacks has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion and approximately $17.77 million worth of Stacks was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Stacks coin can now be purchased for about $1.05 or 0.00002755 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Stacks has traded 13.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002612 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001708 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.87 or 0.00232116 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $68.67 or 0.00179358 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.96 or 0.00044290 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,850.43 or 0.07445237 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001001 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.31 or 0.00034758 BTC.

Stacks Profile

Stacks (STX) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on February 17th, 2015. Stacks’ total supply is 1,352,464,600 coins and its circulating supply is 1,309,955,697 coins. Stacks’ official Twitter account is @blockstack

According to CryptoCompare, “Stacks is an open-source network of decentralized apps and smart contracts built on Bitcoin. The Stacks blockchain is a flexible layer on top of Bitcoin that enables decentralized apps, smart contracts, and digital assets A layer-1 blockchain that connects to Bitcoin for security and enables decentralized apps and predictable smart contracts, Stacks implements Proof of Transfer (PoX) mining that anchors to Bitcoin security and produces blocks at the same rate as Bitcoin. Stacks Token (STX) is the native asset on the Stacks blockchain and used as fuel for transactions. All transactions, from executing Clarity contracts to creating digital assets, are paid for in STX. “

Stacks Coin Trading

