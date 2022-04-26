STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) Receives $46.75 Average PT from Brokerages

STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $46.75.
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on STAG shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on STAG Industrial from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on STAG Industrial from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut STAG Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on STAG Industrial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
In other STAG Industrial news, CEO Benjamin S. Butcher sold 20,000 shares of STAG Industrial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.70, for a total transaction of $774,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Benjamin S. Butcher sold 15,000 shares of STAG Industrial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.98, for a total value of $629,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $927,254.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 60,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,400,750 over the last three months. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Shares of NYSE STAG traded down $0.72 during trading on Thursday, reaching $39.86. The stock had a trading volume of 14,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,038,182. STAG Industrial has a fifty-two week low of $34.43 and a fifty-two week high of $48.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.35. The company has a market cap of $7.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.61, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.98.
STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.35. STAG Industrial had a return on equity of 6.53% and a net margin of 34.34%. The business had revenue of $147.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that STAG Industrial will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.1217 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. STAG Industrial’s payout ratio is 129.20%.
About STAG Industrial (Get Rating)
STAG Industrial, Inc (NYSE: STAG) is a real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. By targeting this type of property, STAG has developed an investment strategy that helps investors find a powerful balance of income plus growth.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on STAG Industrial (STAG)
- Simpson Manufacturing Co. Hits The Nail On The Head, Again
- The Sherwin-Williams Company Bottoms Above Institutional Support
- What To Make Of Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ: ATVI)
- Whirlpool Is A Steal At These Prices
- Kimberly-Clark Pops On Successful Price Pass-Through
Receive News & Ratings for STAG Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STAG Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.