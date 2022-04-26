STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) Receives $46.75 Average PT from Brokerages

STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $46.75.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on STAG shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on STAG Industrial from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on STAG Industrial from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut STAG Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on STAG Industrial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

In other STAG Industrial news, CEO Benjamin S. Butcher sold 20,000 shares of STAG Industrial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.70, for a total transaction of $774,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Benjamin S. Butcher sold 15,000 shares of STAG Industrial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.98, for a total value of $629,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $927,254.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 60,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,400,750 over the last three months. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in STAG. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 268,951 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,121,000 after purchasing an additional 31,603 shares during the last quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 38,591 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,596,000 after purchasing an additional 6,980 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 43.2% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 12,074 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 3,642 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 33.7% in the 1st quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 6,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in shares of STAG Industrial in the 1st quarter valued at about $183,000. 83.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE STAG traded down $0.72 during trading on Thursday, reaching $39.86. The stock had a trading volume of 14,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,038,182. STAG Industrial has a fifty-two week low of $34.43 and a fifty-two week high of $48.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.35. The company has a market cap of $7.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.61, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.98.

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.35. STAG Industrial had a return on equity of 6.53% and a net margin of 34.34%. The business had revenue of $147.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that STAG Industrial will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.1217 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. STAG Industrial’s payout ratio is 129.20%.

STAG Industrial, Inc (NYSE: STAG) is a real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. By targeting this type of property, STAG has developed an investment strategy that helps investors find a powerful balance of income plus growth.

