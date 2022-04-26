Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. Acquires New Stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VTI. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 12,251,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,958,004,000 after buying an additional 56,407 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,565,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,124,082,000 after purchasing an additional 161,860 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,525,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,115,227,000 after purchasing an additional 98,986 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,065,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,947,475,000 after buying an additional 330,335 shares during the period. Finally, WealthNavi Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 7,663,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,850,204,000 after buying an additional 365,282 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VTI traded down $3.99 on Tuesday, hitting $211.40. 76,584 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,919,742. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $221.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $229.93. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $207.00 and a 1 year high of $244.06.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.