Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. Acquires New Stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000.
Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VTI. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 12,251,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,958,004,000 after buying an additional 56,407 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,565,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,124,082,000 after purchasing an additional 161,860 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,525,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,115,227,000 after purchasing an additional 98,986 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,065,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,947,475,000 after buying an additional 330,335 shares during the period. Finally, WealthNavi Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 7,663,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,850,204,000 after buying an additional 365,282 shares in the last quarter.
NYSEARCA:VTI traded down $3.99 on Tuesday, hitting $211.40. 76,584 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,919,742. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $221.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $229.93. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $207.00 and a 1 year high of $244.06.
Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.
