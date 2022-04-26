Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. Buys New Holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY)

Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 33,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,735,000. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF makes up about 1.4% of Stegent Equity Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding.
A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the second quarter valued at $326,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 446.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 3,628 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,294,000. Wade G W & Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 8,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 1,645 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 27.4% during the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 121,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,748,000 after acquiring an additional 26,040 shares during the last quarter.
Shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF stock traded down $0.66 on Tuesday, hitting $46.29. The stock had a trading volume of 20,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,773,153. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a twelve month low of $45.71 and a twelve month high of $53.21. The business’s 50 day moving average is $48.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.03.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY)
- The Sherwin-Williams Company Bottoms Above Institutional Support
- Simpson Manufacturing Co. Hits The Nail On The Head, Again
- What To Make Of Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ: ATVI)
- Whirlpool Is A Steal At These Prices
- Kimberly-Clark Pops On Successful Price Pass-Through
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RDVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.