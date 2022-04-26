Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. Buys New Holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY)

Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 33,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,735,000. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF makes up about 1.4% of Stegent Equity Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the second quarter valued at $326,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 446.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 3,628 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,294,000. Wade G W & Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 8,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 1,645 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 27.4% during the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 121,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,748,000 after acquiring an additional 26,040 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF stock traded down $0.66 on Tuesday, hitting $46.29. The stock had a trading volume of 20,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,773,153. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a twelve month low of $45.71 and a twelve month high of $53.21. The business’s 50 day moving average is $48.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.03.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 28th were paid a $0.154 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 25th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%.

