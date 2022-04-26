Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. Buys New Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 1,266 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $817,000.
Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intuit by 66.7% in the third quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 50 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Hixon Zuercher LLC increased its stake in shares of Intuit by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Hixon Zuercher LLC now owns 850 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $547,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intuit by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 982 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. First National Trust Co lifted its position in Intuit by 1.9% during the third quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 1,319 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $712,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in Intuit by 11.7% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 230 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.40% of the company’s stock.
Several research firms recently issued reports on INTU. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Intuit from $750.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Edward Jones upgraded Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Intuit from $725.00 to $635.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Intuit from $730.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Intuit from $715.00 to $625.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $613.95.
Shares of Intuit stock traded down $23.42 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $423.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,911,994. The stock has a market cap of $119.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. Intuit Inc. has a twelve month low of $385.66 and a twelve month high of $716.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $472.17 and a 200-day moving average of $556.06.
Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The software maker reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 20.37% and a net margin of 19.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 69.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 11th were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 8th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.69%.
Intuit Profile (Get Rating)
Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Intuit (INTU)
- Simpson Manufacturing Co. Hits The Nail On The Head, Again
- The Sherwin-Williams Company Bottoms Above Institutional Support
- What To Make Of Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ: ATVI)
- Whirlpool Is A Steal At These Prices
- Kimberly-Clark Pops On Successful Price Pass-Through
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.