Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. Invests $372,000 in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $372,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 297.8% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 462.0% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IEI stock traded up $0.52 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $120.44. The company had a trading volume of 79,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,727,208. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $122.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.34. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $119.06 and a 52 week high of $132.23.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 4th were issued a $0.097 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 1st. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile (Get Rating)

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

