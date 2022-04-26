Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. Invests $442,000 in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 8,371 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $442,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.9% during the third quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 11,566 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.3% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 68,196 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,634,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 7,231 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,873 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the last quarter.

VMBS traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $48.64. 109,242 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,153,047. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.72. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $47.88 and a one year high of $53.69.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.069 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. This is an increase from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile (Get Rating)

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

