Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. Makes New $2.22 Million Investment in Pacer Trendpilot International ETF (NYSEARCA:PTIN)

Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot International ETF (NYSEARCA:PTIN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 76,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,223,000. Pacer Trendpilot International ETF accounts for about 1.8% of Stegent Equity Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. owned 1.50% of Pacer Trendpilot International ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot International ETF by 8.2% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 118,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,380,000 after buying an additional 8,961 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot International ETF by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 173,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,955,000 after acquiring an additional 9,728 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot International ETF by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 80,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,310,000 after purchasing an additional 5,043 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot International ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 895,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,551,000 after purchasing an additional 18,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MONECO Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Pacer Trendpilot International ETF in the third quarter worth $254,000.

Shares of PTIN stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.52. 5,237 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,042. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.83. Pacer Trendpilot International ETF has a 12 month low of $24.39 and a 12 month high of $30.58.

