Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. Makes New $2.92 Million Investment in Innovator Laddered Allocation Power Buffer ETF (NASDAQ:BUFF)

Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator Laddered Allocation Power Buffer ETF (NASDAQ:BUFF – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 81,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,921,000. Innovator Laddered Allocation Power Buffer ETF accounts for 2.4% of Stegent Equity Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. owned approximately 3.31% of Innovator Laddered Allocation Power Buffer ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantitative Advantage LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator Laddered Allocation Power Buffer ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,137,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Innovator Laddered Allocation Power Buffer ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $461,000. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in Innovator Laddered Allocation Power Buffer ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,039,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Innovator Laddered Allocation Power Buffer ETF by 64.3% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $708,000 after buying an additional 7,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Innovator Laddered Allocation Power Buffer ETF by 45.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 20,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $726,000 after buying an additional 6,296 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Innovator Laddered Allocation Power Buffer ETF stock traded down $0.35 on Tuesday, hitting $34.58. The company had a trading volume of 5,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,823. Innovator Laddered Allocation Power Buffer ETF has a 1 year low of $34.08 and a 1 year high of $36.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.29 and a 200-day moving average of $35.49.

