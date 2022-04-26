Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:PBW)

Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:PBW – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 18,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,347,000. Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 5.1% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,787,000 after purchasing an additional 1,757 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 248,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,222,000 after buying an additional 1,878 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 173.5% during the 3rd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 38,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,974,000 after acquiring an additional 24,421 shares in the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 7.4% in the third quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 4,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Occidental Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 3.8% during the third quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 10,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $831,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA PBW traded down $2.22 on Tuesday, reaching $51.59. The stock had a trading volume of 5,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 554,177. Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF has a 1 year low of $48.60 and a 1 year high of $96.48. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $60.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.42.

