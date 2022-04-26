Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in SPDR SSGA Gender Diversity Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SHE)

Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR SSGA Gender Diversity Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SHE – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $330,000. Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. owned about 0.11% of SPDR SSGA Gender Diversity Index ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in SPDR SSGA Gender Diversity Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR SSGA Gender Diversity Index ETF by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR SSGA Gender Diversity Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $109,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of SPDR SSGA Gender Diversity Index ETF by 426.8% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares during the period. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR SSGA Gender Diversity Index ETF by 32.2% in the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR SSGA Gender Diversity Index ETF alerts:

SPDR SSGA Gender Diversity Index ETF stock traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $86.33. The stock had a trading volume of 18,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,772. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.10. SPDR SSGA Gender Diversity Index ETF has a 52 week low of $84.54 and a 52 week high of $108.38.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR SSGA Gender Diversity Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SHE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR SSGA Gender Diversity Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR SSGA Gender Diversity Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.