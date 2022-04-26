Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. Purchases Shares of 29,578 Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF)

Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 29,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $523,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,849,000. Schiavi & Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $211,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC bought a new stake in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust in the third quarter worth about $245,000. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management grew its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 307.1% during the 4th quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 176,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,130,000 after acquiring an additional 133,095 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Global Investments purchased a new position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $458,000.

Get Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust alerts:

NYSEAMERICAN:CEF traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $18.68. The stock had a trading volume of 6,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 742,035. Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust has a one year low of $16.75 and a one year high of $20.44.

Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust is an exchange traded commodity launched and managed by Sprott Asset Management, LP. The fund invests in commodity markets. It invests in London Good Delivery physical gold and silver bullion. Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust was formed on October 26, 2017 and is domiciled in Canada.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.