Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. Purchases Shares of 30,338 ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged (BATS:IGHG)

Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged (BATS:IGHG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 30,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,255,000. ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged comprises 1.8% of Stegent Equity Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged by 76.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,496,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,160,000 after buying an additional 647,109 shares in the last quarter. Estate Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged in the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,508,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged by 46.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 254,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,218,000 after purchasing an additional 80,716 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged by 120.5% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 147,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,155,000 after purchasing an additional 80,611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its position in ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged by 32.8% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 326,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,676,000 after buying an additional 80,598 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IGHG traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $71.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,205 shares. ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged has a 1-year low of $75.13 and a 1-year high of $78.88. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.53.

