Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $36.08

Stella-Jones Inc. (TSE:SJ – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$36.08 and last traded at C$36.10, with a volume of 61904 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$36.76.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SJ shares. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Stella-Jones to C$57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. CIBC reduced their price target on Stella-Jones from C$50.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Stella-Jones from C$52.00 to C$57.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$53.00.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$38.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$40.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.64, a current ratio of 5.74 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.32.

Stella-Jones ( TSE:SJ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported C$0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.32 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$545.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$486.00 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Stella-Jones Inc. will post 3.6999998 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 4th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 1st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. This is a boost from Stella-Jones’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Stella-Jones’s dividend payout ratio is 20.63%.

About Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ)

Stella-Jones Inc produces and markets pressure-treated wood products in Canada and the United States. It offers railway ties and timbers for railroad operators; and utility poles for electrical utilities and telecommunication companies. The company also provides residential lumber and accessories to retailers for outdoor applications; industrial products, including pilings, wharf and bridge timbers, crane mats, railway crossings, and laminated poles; construction timbers; and coal tar-based products.

