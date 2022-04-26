Stepan (NYSE:SCL) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stepan (NYSE:SCL – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Stepan Company is a major manufacturer of specialty and intermediate chemicals used in a broad range of industries. Stepan is a leading producer of surfactants, which are the key ingredients in consumer and industrial cleaning compounds. The Company is also a leading supplier of polyurethane polyols used in the expanding thermal insulation market and C.A.S.E. (Coatings, Adhesives, Sealants, and Elastomers) industries. “

SCL has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Stepan in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Stepan from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Stepan in a report on Tuesday, January 18th.

Shares of SCL stock opened at $98.32 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $101.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.64 and a beta of 0.78. Stepan has a 12-month low of $95.28 and a 12-month high of $139.30.

Stepan (NYSE:SCL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $610.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $557.83 million. Stepan had a return on equity of 13.71% and a net margin of 5.87%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.42 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Stepan will post 6.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.335 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Stepan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.67%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SCL. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stepan by 189.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 341 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Stepan by 74.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 100,511 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,090,000 after acquiring an additional 42,789 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in Stepan by 27.4% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 23,359 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,638,000 after acquiring an additional 5,017 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Stepan by 100.7% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 102,604 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,852,000 after acquiring an additional 51,476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Stepan by 1,619.2% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 31,582 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,567,000 after acquiring an additional 29,745 shares during the last quarter. 76.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Stepan Co engages in the manufacture and sale of specialty and intermediate chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products. The Surfactants segment offers a range of surfactant chemicals such as anionic, cationic, nonionic, and amphoteric surfactants.

