StockNews.com Downgrades Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday morning.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on PEGA. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Pegasystems from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 17th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Pegasystems from $147.00 to $129.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Pegasystems in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of Pegasystems from $172.00 to $155.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Pegasystems from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Pegasystems has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $131.30.

Shares of NASDAQ PEGA opened at $73.27 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -91.59 and a beta of 1.15. Pegasystems has a 52-week low of $70.96 and a 52-week high of $143.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $78.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.74.

Pegasystems ( NASDAQ:PEGA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The technology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.08). Pegasystems had a negative net margin of 5.20% and a negative return on equity of 16.51%. The company had revenue of $316.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $342.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Pegasystems will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.16%. Pegasystems’s payout ratio is currently -15.00%.

In other news, CFO Kenneth Stillwell sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.76, for a total value of $100,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 50.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Pegasystems during the third quarter valued at $37,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in Pegasystems by 292.9% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 334 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Pegasystems by 1,294.1% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 474 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Pegasystems in the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Pegasystems in the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.55% of the company’s stock.

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, hosts, and supports enterprise software applications in the United States, rest of the Americas, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It provides Pega Platform, an application development product for clients; and Pega Infinity, a software platform that unifies customer engagement and digital process automation.

