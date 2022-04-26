StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Altisource Asset Management (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Altisource Asset Management (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.

AAMC opened at $10.80 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.08. Altisource Asset Management has a 52 week low of $9.89 and a 52 week high of $18.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.19.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Altisource Asset Management stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altisource Asset Management Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 9,500 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.46% of Altisource Asset Management as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 20.74% of the company’s stock.

Altisource Asset Management Corporation, an asset management company, provides portfolio management and corporate governance services to institutional investors in the United States. The company offers its services under an asset management agreement to Altisource Residential Corporation, which acquires and manages single-family rental properties for working class families.

