StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on ION Geophysical (NYSE:IO)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ION Geophysical (NYSE:IO – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut ION Geophysical from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.
ION Geophysical stock opened at $0.69 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 3.28. ION Geophysical has a 12 month low of $0.35 and a 12 month high of $2.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.76 and its 200-day moving average is $1.14.
ION Geophysical Company Profile (Get Rating)
ION Geophysical Corporation provides data-driven decision-making to offshore energy, and ports, and defense industries worldwide. The company operates through two segments, E&P Technology & Services and Operations Optimization. The E&P Technology & Services segment creates digital data assets and delivers services to help E&P companies improve decision-making and reduce risk.
