StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on ION Geophysical (NYSE:IO)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ION Geophysical (NYSE:IO – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut ION Geophysical from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.

ION Geophysical stock opened at $0.69 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 3.28. ION Geophysical has a 12 month low of $0.35 and a 12 month high of $2.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.76 and its 200-day moving average is $1.14.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of ION Geophysical by 79.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,010 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 26,200 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in ION Geophysical by 63.8% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 72,158 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 28,117 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in ION Geophysical in the fourth quarter valued at $69,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in ION Geophysical by 708.7% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 68,255 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 59,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in ION Geophysical by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 193,457 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 21,506 shares during the last quarter. 17.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ION Geophysical Corporation provides data-driven decision-making to offshore energy, and ports, and defense industries worldwide. The company operates through two segments, E&P Technology & Services and Operations Optimization. The E&P Technology & Services segment creates digital data assets and delivers services to help E&P companies improve decision-making and reduce risk.

