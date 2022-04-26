StockNews.com Lowers Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday morning.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of Hancock Whitney from $59.00 to $58.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Hancock Whitney from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Hancock Whitney from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hancock Whitney from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $60.20.

Hancock Whitney stock opened at $49.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a PE ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $52.43. Hancock Whitney has a 52 week low of $39.07 and a 52 week high of $59.82.

Hancock Whitney ( NASDAQ:HWC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.09. Hancock Whitney had a net margin of 36.08% and a return on equity of 14.18%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hancock Whitney will post 5.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. Hancock Whitney’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.96%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of HWC. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney by 6.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 132,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,336,000 after acquiring an additional 8,104 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Hancock Whitney by 70.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 102,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,564,000 after buying an additional 42,515 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in Hancock Whitney by 19.6% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 59,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,820,000 after buying an additional 9,800 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Hancock Whitney by 98.3% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 407,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,332,000 after buying an additional 201,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Hancock Whitney by 654.0% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 67,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,178,000 after buying an additional 58,497 shares in the last quarter. 78.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. It accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, and time deposit accounts.

