Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.83

Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 26th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.8255 per share by the oil and gas company on Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.92%.

Sunoco has a dividend payout ratio of 67.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Sunoco to earn $5.35 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.30 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 61.7%.

Shares of Sunoco stock opened at $41.67 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.89 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.01, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a fifty day moving average of $41.80 and a 200 day moving average of $41.29. Sunoco has a fifty-two week low of $33.51 and a fifty-two week high of $46.95.

Sunoco ( NYSE:SUN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The oil and gas company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $4.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.60 billion. Sunoco had a return on equity of 67.88% and a net margin of 2.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 94.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. Analysts forecast that Sunoco will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Sunoco from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Sunoco from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sunoco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Sunoco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Sunoco from $44.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.75.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SUN. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of Sunoco by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 371,988 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $15,188,000 after acquiring an additional 18,668 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Sunoco by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 110,659 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,519,000 after purchasing an additional 14,885 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sunoco by 38.1% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 66,322 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,708,000 after purchasing an additional 18,290 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sunoco by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 43,897 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,792,000 after purchasing an additional 4,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in Sunoco by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 9,205 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 2,069 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 17.66% of the company’s stock.

Sunoco LP, together with its subsidiaries, distributes and retails motor fuels in the United States. It operates in two segments, Fuel Distribution and Marketing, and All Other. The Fuel Distribution and Marketing segment purchases motor fuel from independent refiners and oil companies and supplies it to independently operated dealer stations, distributors and other consumer of motor fuel, and partnership operated stations, as well as to commission agent locations.

