SuperRare Achieves Market Capitalization of $56.00 Million (RARE)

SuperRare (RARE) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 26th. One SuperRare coin can now be purchased for about $0.55 or 0.00001444 BTC on exchanges. SuperRare has a market cap of $56.00 million and approximately $12.73 million worth of SuperRare was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, SuperRare has traded 10.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get SuperRare alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002624 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00003303 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002620 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.59 or 0.00033027 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.93 or 0.00102148 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

About SuperRare

SuperRare (CRYPTO:RARE) is a coin. It launched on December 9th, 2020. SuperRare’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 101,756,228 coins. The Reddit community for SuperRare is https://reddit.com/r/SuperRare . SuperRare’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Unique One is a decentralised non-profit platform owned and managed by the Digital Arts community, bringing together Artists, Creators and Collectors as One. $RARE token represents being part of the Unique family, giving HODL-ers special privileges. “

Buying and Selling SuperRare

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SuperRare directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SuperRare should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SuperRare using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SuperRare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SuperRare and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.