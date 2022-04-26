Symbol 1-Day Volume Tops $5.83 Million (XYM)

Symbol (XYM) traded 5.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 26th. During the last seven days, Symbol has traded down 7.7% against the US dollar. One Symbol coin can currently be bought for about $0.10 or 0.00000265 BTC on popular exchanges. Symbol has a total market cap of $563.05 million and approximately $5.83 million worth of Symbol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002626 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001703 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.74 or 0.00043956 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,821.15 or 0.07406713 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000163 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.04 or 0.00047360 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Symbol

Symbol’s total supply is 7,967,988,930 coins and its circulating supply is 5,582,460,005 coins. Symbol’s official Twitter account is @NEMofficial . The Reddit community for Symbol is https://reddit.com/r/nem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “XYM is the native currency of the Symbol public blockchain which launched in Q1 2021. It is used to pay for transactions in order to incentivize the network of public nodes that process and record transactions, giving XYM fundamental value as the currency of a functioning economy. “

Symbol Coin Trading

