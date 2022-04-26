Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $65.44 Million

Brokerages expect Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR – Get Rating) to post $65.44 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Synchronoss Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $65.27 million to $65.55 million. Synchronoss Technologies posted sales of $65.50 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Synchronoss Technologies will report full-year sales of $265.21 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $264.38 million to $266.65 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $283.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Synchronoss Technologies.

Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The software maker reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $73.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.91 million. Synchronoss Technologies had a negative net margin of 8.13% and a negative return on equity of 10.81%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.11) earnings per share.

SNCR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Synchronoss Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Synchronoss Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.57.

Shares of SNCR traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $1.40. 372,326 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 511,891. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.14. Synchronoss Technologies has a 52 week low of $1.15 and a 52 week high of $3.99. The company has a market cap of $123.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 1.07.

In other Synchronoss Technologies news, EVP Patrick Joseph Doran acquired 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.40 per share, with a total value of $63,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher K. Hill bought 100,000 shares of Synchronoss Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.19 per share, with a total value of $119,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 334,422 shares of company stock worth $422,357 and have sold 20,715 shares worth $31,861. Insiders own 30.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Synchronoss Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Synchronoss Technologies by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 576,124 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $997,000 after buying an additional 7,074 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Synchronoss Technologies by 50.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,643,201 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,010,000 after purchasing an additional 549,820 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Synchronoss Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $537,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Synchronoss Technologies by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 460,500 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,124,000 after acquiring an additional 18,457 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.72% of the company’s stock.

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc provides cloud, messaging, digital, and network management platforms, products, and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company's platforms, products, and solutions include content backup, view, manage, engage, transfer, and restore solutions in operating systems and devices; multi-channel messaging, peer-to-peer communications, and application-to-person commerce solutions; email solutions; customer journey and workflow design, development, orchestration, and experience management solutions; and telecom network infrastructure designing, procuring, managing, and optimizing solutions.

