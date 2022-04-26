T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $153.00 price objective on T-Mobile US in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. UBS Group set a $170.00 price objective on T-Mobile US in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $175.00 target price on T-Mobile US in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of T-Mobile US from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of T-Mobile US to a neutral rating in a research note on Sunday, January 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $161.24.

TMUS opened at $128.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $160.92 billion, a PE ratio of 53.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $127.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $119.77. T-Mobile US has a 1 year low of $101.51 and a 1 year high of $150.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.94. The business had revenue of $20.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.12 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 3.78% and a return on equity of 6.18%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

In other T-Mobile US news, insider Neville R. Ray sold 120,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.40, for a total transaction of $14,448,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 2.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,481,328 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $5,299,656,000 after acquiring an additional 794,638 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in T-Mobile US by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,614,179 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,086,712,000 after purchasing an additional 195,324 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,708,912,000. Dodge & Cox boosted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 16,463,259 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,909,409,000 after acquiring an additional 3,701,674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,635,883 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,230,269,000 after acquiring an additional 202,457 shares during the last quarter. 43.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 108.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

